Extreme stress can cause heart disease, high blood pressure and more, so it’s well worth a call to your doctor. But your daily actions can also help reduce your stress. For example:
Be kind to yourself.
Root out unproductive, negative self talk. Sort through entrenched attitudes that cause you pain. Working with a knowledgeable coach is invaluable to become aware of stress-inducing thoughts.
Avoid drinking alcohol.
Drinking alcohol gives an illusion of stress reduction, but it causes the body to release cortisol, a high stress hormone that causes weight gain around the middle.
Eat unprocessed food.
Eat nourishing whole foods, especially five or more servings of vegetables. Add protein, healthy fats, nuts, fatty fish, fermented foods, and spices like turmeric to help your body and mind be their best. Avoid deep fried and fast foods.
Find enjoyable exercise.
Even simple exercise helps if you enjoy it. Just taking a walk relaxes tight muscles, distracts busy brains and puts our stressors in a different perspective.
Plan time for fun.
Practice time management and be sure to schedule time for guilt-free leisure. Celebrate your accomplishments and find activities that give you joy.
Find reasons to laugh more.
We are what we consume, so try to consume with a giggle. Find laugh-out loud-shows; research silly movies. Find or revisit funny or uplifting books. After belly laughing, stress sort of melts away.
