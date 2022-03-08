court

A Trust can be an excellent way to hold and manage your estate assets. It can also allow you to appoint a guardian, trustee, or conservator for a minor or for someone with a disability. This makes a Revocable Trust (also called a Living Trust) a great tool for intervening in the event of incapacity.

How a Trust helps you now and later

Your Trust is administered for your benefit during your lifetime and distributed to your beneficiaries when you die. You can name any beneficiaries you wish, allowing you to control who gets what and when.

Trusts also provide creditor protection for your heirs and allow you to protect special needs beneficiaries, including minors and persons with a disability. The Trustee manages estate assets during disability and upon death.

What if you don’t have a Trust?

Without a Trust there is a greater risk that your estate would need to go through Probate Court, which could be a long and expensive process. If you own property in more than one state, the Trust helps avoid probate proceedings in multiple states. And, a Trust will ensure greater privacy of your personal information.

Trusts can have a huge impact

In addition to providing incapacity protection and helping to avoid probate, Revocable Trusts are extremely flexible and can be altered whenever you wish. It’s like insurance to ensure you and your heirs are protected.

Spring is the season of new beginnings…the perfect time to add a Revocable Trust to your estate documents. For more information, contact Janie Stover, AZCLDP, at 520-240-6723.

