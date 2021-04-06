Many people think they don’t need a Will, but they’re wrong.
Everyone needs a Will, including you.
Everyone - regardless of their wealth, assets or situation - needs a Last Will and Testament. Here are just a few reasons why having a Will is so important:
• Without a Will, the appointment of your Personal Representative and distribution of your assets will be handled according to state law because you didn’t make your wishes known.
• If you do not have a Will, your assets will be distributed to heirs-at-law so you would not be able to have a charitable organization receive a bequest.
• If you are not married, but you have a significant other/partner, they have no legal claim to your estate.
• Without a Will, you cannot make any provision for distribution to minor children or persons who have a disability.
A properly prepared Will protects you.
Sure, you can prepare your own Will. However, a properly prepared Will minimizes the likelihood that someone will challenge or contest your Will.
An Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparer (AZCLDP) knows the questions to ask to make sure your Will contains all the essential information and is worded appropriately.
To have your Last Will and Testament and potentially other estate documents prepared affordably - such as Powers of Attorney, a Living Will and more - contact Janie Stover, AZCLDP, at 520-240-6723. I can work with you virtually, come to you or meet you somewhere convenient.