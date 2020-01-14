A new year makes us remember the adage, “Out with the old; in with the new.” People often vow to steer clear of fast food, eat more vegetables and exercise regularly.
But like Ms. K, they often forget to throw out the old in their estate documents and update them for the changes in their lives. Ms. K used to be Mrs. K, but her husband died a few years ago. At the time, she thought to update her Will, but didn’t think about other documents like her Health Care and Mental Health Care Power of Attorney, which still list her husband as authorized to act on her behalf.
Ms. K is battling stage four cancer now, and her children are hesitant to bring up the need to update these documents - and her Financial Power of Attorney, Living Will and Final Disposition Instructions - they want her to focus on her health.
If Ms. K had taken her Will to a professional, like an Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparer (AZCLDP), she would have been encouraged to look at all of her documents for changes that needed updating, as well as filling in any documents missing from a complete estate plan.
