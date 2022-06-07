You often hear about the need to “avoid probate.” But what does that mean, and why would you want to avoid it?
An explanation of probate
Probate is a court process that determines the intentions of your Will and arranges for property – whether real estate or personal items – to be distributed properly.
You might think stating your wishes in your Will should be good enough, but through probate, an unbiased party makes sure distributions are made according to your wishes and sets those distributions in motion. Sounds reasonable, right?
The disadvantages of probate are:
• Probate can be costly.
• The process can be time consuming.
• Most probate details are public record.
Trusts eliminate the need for probate
Setting up a trust typically enables your Will to bypass probate because the trust already specifies how and where assets of the trust should be distributed. The court does not need to look it over and make decisions. The benefits of trusts are:
• No probate fees.
• Assets are distributed quickly.
• Details are kept private.
Revocable or irrevocable trusts?
Such trusts are revocable during your lifetime, meaning you can change it, or any of the details in it, whenever you want to do so. After your death, the trust becomes irrevocable, meaning no one can change any of its details.
To discuss creating a trust or other estate documents, contact Janie Stover, AZCLDP, at 520-240-6723.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone