With this quote from the mid- to late-1800s, Oscar Wilde seemed to be saying that in order to know true love and romance, you must first love yourself.
That means not only doing things to benefit others, but doing things that will benefit you, too. One of those things is putting together your estate plan so your wishes are known and followed, both for you and for those you love.
Make your estate plan for your benefit.
A good estate plan includes not only documents detailing how you want your assets to be distributed. It also contains documents that protect your wishes while you are living. Your Living Will tells healthcare professionals what life saving methods you want and do not want.
Powers of Attorney give people you name the power to act on your behalf in medical and financial decisions if you become unable to speak for yourself.
Make your estate plan for your loved ones, too.
People are most familiar with Wills, which specify who you want to receive each of your assets, from cash to family heirlooms to your golf ball collection.
Finishing your estate plan means loved ones don’t have to wonder how you wanted your assets to be divided. It’s right there, in black and white, with no ambiguity. That gives you peace of mind knowing it’s all there in writing.
