Didn’t get your Will and other important documents done last year? Don’t stress about it or make a New Year’s resolution to get it done this year.
The thing about New Year’s resolutions is that although they’re meant to be positive, they remind us of all the things we didn’t do last year and must do this year.
That’s just way too much stress to put on yourself at the start of a brand new year!
Give yourself a break.
It can be overwhelming to think about preparing your Will and the other documents you need in an estate plan. No wonder you didn’t get around to it. It’s human nature to push to the backs of our minds the tasks we don’t know how to do.
An expert makes it easy and affordable.
Drawing up a Will, Powers of Attorney, a Living Will and other documents takes just a few hours of your time IF you get help from someone who knows how to do them. The state of Arizona authorizes specially trained Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparers (AZCLDPs) to draw up your Will and other estate documents just by asking you a few questions.
Take control now.
Without a Will, the state will decide who gets your stuff. If that’s not what you want, pick up the phone now.
For affordable document preparation, contact Janie Stover, Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparer (AZCLDP) at 520-240-6723.
