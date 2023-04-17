Leo Tolstoy wrote this famous line in his novel, Anna Karenina, explaining how Spring made Konstantin Levin feel energized to start projects on the farm he loved.
An ideal Spring project
Spring, with its balmy temperatures and buds bursting into bloom reminds us of new beginnings and new opportunities. It’s the time to clear the cobwebs out of our minds by starting anew on projects we want to get done.
If you – like many people – have been planning to pull your Will and other important estate documents together but just haven’t gotten around to it, Spring is an ideal time to do so.
Choosing your representatives
Take a walk in the Spring air and think about the people you trust to be your executor, your Medical Power of Attorney and your Financial Power of Attorney.
Who in your inner circle is a whiz with numbers? Who would advocate for you, making sure your medical wishes are followed, if you became unable to speak for yourself? Have backups, too, in case any are unavailable when needed.
Check with each person to be sure they are willing to fill these roles. Consider, too, who you want to receive any of your assets or possessions, and if there is anyone you want to protect with a Trust.
Make your most important call
Then call me, Janie Stover, Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparer (AZCLDP) at 520-240-6723. I’ll make sure your most important Spring plan comes together quickly, completely and affordably.
