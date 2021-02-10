Readers often ask me to share this information again. I’m happy to, because putting together your estate documents is so important and it really is easy. Just answer these questions:
First Things First
• Your personal information: name, address, SSN, etc.
• Who are your heirs? Do you have children?
• Who do you want to receive your stuff? Family? Charity?
• Do you have pets that will need to be cared for?
Naming Names
• Who will handle your estate?
• Your Financial Power of Attorney?
• Health care Power of Attorney?
• Do you want to give access to your health info to a good friend/neighbor? Sometimes it’s helpful to have someone close by.
Have back-up names for everyone in case someone can’t help when asked.
Anything Else?
Is there anything else you want people to know?
• Do you want to be buried or cremated?
• Have you pre-paid for services?
• Do you have a burial plot etc.?
TIP: If you already have your estate documents prepared, take them out and check them over. Is all your information still current? Do you want to change your representatives or make other arrangements for pets etc.? Have your final plans changed?
If you’re thinking you really need to do this, you’re right. Don’t wait. For affordable help completing your documents, contact Janie Stover, Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparer (AZCLDP) at 520-240-6723. It really is painless.