You may have heard of a Revocable Living Trust and wondered what its purpose is. There are several reasons why you may want a Revocable Living Trust (RLT):
• An RLT helps you while you are living, if you are incapacitated, without court intervention because you have named in the RLT a trustee to act on your behalf.
• Allows you to avoid probate court, which is usually needed when a deceased person has assets and does not have a Will. Or, even if they have a Will and the value of their assets exceed the threshold set by the state, a probate may be required and can take months to conclude.
• Real property owned in other states can also be administered without probate.
• An RLT protects a bequest to a beneficiary who has special needs or credit problems.
• It’s typically quicker and cheaper to administer.
• Protects your privacy, since RLTs are kept confidential.
Some of your other estate documents, such as a Pour-over Will and Financial Power of Attorney, work together with the Revocable Living Trust. A Trust package provides all of the documents generally included in a comprehensive estate plan to protect you during your life and your estate assets after your death.
