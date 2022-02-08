The future is a mystery, and that can be stressful. But, knowing you have the documents you need for any situation is a huge relief. That’s the beauty of an estate plan; this comprehensive set of documents covers the “what ifs” of life so that, whatever happens, you or your family will be ready with all the necessary information.
What’s in an estate plan?
Although estate plans are individualized according to your situation, they can include:
• Last Will and Testament
• Living Will
• Power of Attorney for health care
• Power of Attorney for finances
• Revocable Living Trust
Protection for now and the future
Many people think of estate plans as documents to help your heirs, and they certainly do that. Wills specify how you want your estate to be handled and Trusts can help keep an estate from having to go through Probate Court, an often long and expensive process. But a good estate plan also includes documents to help while you are living – to spell out your wishes if you become incapacitated or need someone to act on your behalf.
Simple steps now protect you later
By planning now, you can talk with your loved ones and make sure your appointees will be willing and able to act in your place. You never know if or when you might need these documents, but knowing you have them gives peace of mind to you and those you love.
For easy, affordable preparation of your documents, contact Janie Stover, Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparer (AZCLDP) at 520-240-6723.
