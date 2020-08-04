It’s August already! Fall is just around the corner. If, like many people, you haven’t prepared your estate plan, here’s an easy, painless way to get it done before summer’s over. Just answer these questions:
First Things First
• Your personal information: name, address, SSN, etc.
• Who are your heirs?
• Who do you want to receive your stuff? Family? Charity?
• Do you have pets that will need to be cared for?
Naming Names
• Who will handle your estate?
• Your Financial Power of Attorney?
• Health care Power of Attorney?
• Do you want to give access to your health info to a good friend/neighbor? Sometimes it’s helpful to have someone close by.
Now go back and list back-up names for everyone in case someone can’t help when asked.
Anything Else?
Is there anything else you want people to know?
• Do you want to be buried or cremated?
• Have you pre-paid for services?
• Do you have a burial plot etc.?
