This time last year, I talked about a study reporting that only 55% of Americans 55+ had a Will, and only 18% had the additional documents they need like a Living Will and Powers of Attorney.
Incredibly, the numbers for this year are even worse.
Caring.com’s 2021 survey found that In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, with its severe illnesses and deaths, fewer seniors 55 and older have estate documents now than the same age group had in 2019. Two years ago, 60% of seniors had a Will or other estate documents, while only 42% of seniors have those documents in 2021.
Young adults were more motivated.
Those aged 18 to 34 were so motivated by COVID-19 that 25% of this group now have a Will or another estate document, up from 16% in 2020.
But percentages decreased in both the 35-54 age group and seniors 55 and older. Although many reported that COVID-19 made them see an increased need for a Will, they didn’t follow through to get it done.
Confusion over how to get a Will.
The #1 reason people say they don’t have a Will or other estate documents is that they don’t know how to get it done. Fortunately, the state of Arizona authorized Certified Legal Document Preparers (AZCLDPs) to help people complete these documents easily and affordably.
