Summer is coming to a close and you have had a chance to get settled into your routine after returning from your vacation. Making time now before the busy winter season of guests and holidays is the perfect time to get your estate plan in order.
It really is easy to put together your estate plan. Just take an hour or so to decide what you want to do and who you want involved. The documents you would typically receive in a comprehensive estate plan are a Last Will and Testament, Durable Financial Power of Attorney, Health Care Power of Attorney, Mental Health Care Power of Attorney, Living Will, HIPAA Authorization and Waiver, and Final Disposition Instructions.
First – Decide which family members or friends you want to act for you if you cannot, both for finances and health care. Choose a substitute too in case your first choice can’t act for you.
Second – Who do you want to inherit your estate? Do you want a family member to receive something specific? Thank about a contingency plan in case circumstances change.
Make the time now so you are ready for what life brings your way. You never know when you might need the documents provided in your estate plan, but being prepared will give you and your loved ones peace of mind.
For preparation of these and other estate documents, contact Janie Stover, Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparer (AZCLDP) at 520-240-6723.