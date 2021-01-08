You might say 2020 was a year to remember. So many difficulties for so many people, and most of it out of our control.
Take control in the new year.
Now that it’s a new year, it’s time to take control where you can - and one of the best ways to do that is to be sure you have the legal documents you need to protect yourself and your loved ones.
Everyone needs a Will.
Most people know they should have a Will, but many believe they don’t have enough assets to warrant one. This is not true. Everyone needs to have a Will, regardless how large or how small their estate is. Your estate includes everything you own - house, car, cash, furniture, memorabilia etc. Your Will spells out your wishes about where you want the pieces of your estate to go.
A Will is just the beginning.
The basic estate documents you should have include:
• Will and/or Trust.
• Power of attorney you authorize to make financial decisions if you cannot.
• Power of attorney you authorize to handle your health and mental health decisions if you cannot.
• Living Will to explain your wishes if you are incapacitated and cannot speak for yourself.
A no-stress gift to yourself.
Don’t stress about writing these documents on your own, however. An Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparer (AZCLDP) will ask the necessary questions to complete your estate plan easily, professionally, step-by-step.