Looking for something to do besides cleaning closets? Getting your estate plan done will make you feel you accomplished something truly important.
Working with a “new normal.”
It’s wise to take precautions to ensure good health for ourselves and others. Yet, we can still accomplish great things by setting a “new normal” to work with for as long as we need to do so.
To create a customer’s estate plan, I have always gone to them or met them at a convenient place. I continue to do that, but observe more social distance and take extra precautions such as meeting a client outside or coming through a back door to their patio. It’s simple to arrange chairs six feet apart.
Alternatively, we can meet at a coffee shop’s outdoor space. Either way, we skip the handshakes, wear masks during the meeting and refrain from sharing pens and other items. And, of course, we finish our meeting with hand sanitizer.
Or, if you prefer, we can “meet” remotely with an online, visual meeting.
What’s in an estate plan, anyway?
Your estate plan is a set of documents to have on hand in case they’re needed, including:
• A Trust or Will expressing your final wishes for personal items, etc.
• Medical and Financial Powers of Attorney to allow someone you appoint to speak for you regarding medical and financial issues.
• A Living Will specifying measures you do/do not want taken if you are incapacitated.
