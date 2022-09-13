After the tragedy of COVID-19, more people now understand the need to have a Will, Living Will, Power of Attorney and other estate plan documents, according to a recent survey by caring.com.
But most still don’t have a plan
And yet, 67% of the 2600+ surveyed still do not have a plan.
Why?
The biggest reason, given by 40% of those surveyed, is that they “just haven’t gotten around to it.” In other words: procrastination.
The next largest group – 33% -- said they didn’t have enough assets to need a Will. Others believed it was too costly to have the documents prepared, or they didn’t know where to start.
Are you among the 67% or the 33%?
If you are among the 67% who don’t have any kind of a plan, it’s true that you are in the majority. But, far from having “safety in numbers,” people in this group are more likely to have their Wills go through probate or, if they don’t have a Will, a court will distribute their assets according to law. And if they become incapacitated, other people will make decisions about their medical care because they didn’t leave a record of their wishes.
