This old Irish blessing continues, “...may the wind be always at your back.” In other words, may good things happen for you.
It’s kind to wish one another luck, whether Irish or not. But as best-selling author and career coach Barbara Sher said, “The amount of good luck coming your way depends on your willingness to act.”
Making your own luck
Why count on luck when it is so easy to create your own good fortune? This is especially true for important matters like estate planning.
Everyone needs an estate plan, regardless of their assets. An estate plan includes your Will, but also important documents you (or your loved ones) may need in your lifetime, such as:
• Living Will explaining what medical actions you want (and do not want) taken if you cannot speak for yourself
• Medical Power of Attorney that appoints another person to act on your behalf in medical situations
• Financial Power of Attorney appointing someone to act for you in financial matters
• Trust(s) to provide protection for loved ones
• And your Will
Without these documents, luck isn’t going to ensure that your loved ones, healthcare workers and financial institutions carry out your wishes.
Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparers (AZCLDPs) have the training and certification to prepare your estate documents for you affordably. All you do is answer questions and provide your information.
We hope you have the best of luck throughout your life. But it’s wise to make your own luck, too, by calling Janie Stover, AZCLDP, at 520-240-6723.
