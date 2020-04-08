You may have heard the joke going around that says, “I used to say I didn’t have time to really clean my house. Now I know time wasn’t the reason.”
It’s human nature to put things off.
It’s normal to put off tasks that are less appealing than others. Wash the windows or watch a great movie on TV? You know what the popular answer would be.
The same is true of getting your estate plan together. If you already have one, kudos to you! But, when did you last review it? Situations change in life, and an estate plan needs to keep up.
If you, like many people, have more time now, getting your estate plan done or even just getting the process going will give you peace of mind and a feeling of accomplishment.
Getting started is simple.
• Decide who you’ll ask to be the executor of your estate, and have a backup person, too.
• Jot down your assets - financial and personal property - and begin to think about the people you’d like to be beneficiaries. (You can add to this later.)
• Call for an appointment with an expert in preparing estate documents, like an Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparer (AZCLDP), to talk about the other documents that make up your estate plan and the information you’ll need.
