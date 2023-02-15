popcorn

Charles Schulz, the Peanuts column writer and illustrator, knew he was in love when he was willing to share his popcorn.

Love means many different things to different people. When you love someone, you want them to be happy, to feel protected and cared for. One way to show that is to provide for them in your Will. Another way is to make your wishes known about the type and extent of care you want, so you take the burden of making these difficult decisions off of loved ones’ shoulders.



