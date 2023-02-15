Charles Schulz, the Peanuts column writer and illustrator, knew he was in love when he was willing to share his popcorn.
Love means many different things to different people. When you love someone, you want them to be happy, to feel protected and cared for. One way to show that is to provide for them in your Will. Another way is to make your wishes known about the type and extent of care you want, so you take the burden of making these difficult decisions off of loved ones’ shoulders.
Love means preparing important documents
Many people say they put off making their Will and other important estate documents because they don’t want to think about it. Others say they don’t know how to do it or where to start.
That’s understandable because you’re not familiar with it. And it’s risky trying to do something so important yourself.
Fortunately, Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparers (AZCLDPs) have the training and certification to prepare your estate documents for you, completely and affordably, including your:
• Will
• Living Will
• Trust(s)
• Medical Power of Attorney
• Financial Power of Attorney
Love means making documents accessible
Let loved ones know where to find your documents, and send a copy to your personal representative. That’s it.
To get started, contact Janie Stover, AZCLDP, at 520-240-6723.
