Admit it, you have made promises to yourself to get your estate plan in order, but something else keeps pushing you off course! Spring signals new beginnings, so it’s the perfect time to get started.
Don’t worry, it really is fairly easy to put together your estate plan.
Step 1
Decide who you want to act for you if you cannot, both for health care and for finances. Ask your good friends or family members to be sure they will be willing and able to act for you. Always have an alternate person in case your first choice cannot help as planned.
Step 2
Figure out how you want your estate to be distributed. Do you want to give to a grandchild, or perhaps a charity? Think about that now so your wishes will be recorded.
Now, you’re almost done!
Wasn’t that easy, or at least easier than you thought it would be? All you need to do now is to have your documents prepared. You will be relieved to have the documents you need to protect you while you are living and to also have a Will or Revocable Living Trust to ensure your wishes are documented. Your family will appreciate that you took the time to accomplish this important task.
By acting today, you’ll know your documents are ready. For easy preparation of these and other estate documents, contact Janie Stover, AZCLDP at (520) 240-6723.
