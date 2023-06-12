John Steinbeck found a simple way to describe what makes June such a special time of year. But here in Southern Arizona, we also know about the brutal heat we experience in June, where temperatures average 100 degrees and often soar higher.
Even on the loveliest June days, it’s important to come inside to escape the heat in air conditioned comfort, and tackle some of the tasks you’ve been postponing.
Estate planning 1-2-3
Estate planning sounds so formal and elaborate, but there really are only 5 pieces to most estate plans:
• Your Will
• Living Will (also called an Advance Directive)
• Medical Power of Attorney
• Financial Power of Attorney
• Revocable Trust
Simple steps to follow
Follow these simple steps to gather your information:
• Choose the people who will handle your estate (sometimes called the Executor), along with who will make your medical and financial decisions if you are unable to handle them yourself.
• Think about how you want your assets distributed, and what life-extending measures you want to have taken (if any) should you become unable to express your wishes yourself.
• Consider if there is anyone you want to establish a Trust for, to protect minors, perhaps, or to help keep your Will from needing to go through Probate Court.
Contact Janie Stover, Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparer (AZCLDP) at 520- 240-6723 to put your estate plan documents together quickly, easily and affordably.
