sunset

John Steinbeck found a simple way to describe what makes June such a special time of year. But here in Southern Arizona, we also know about the brutal heat we experience in June, where temperatures average 100 degrees and often soar higher.

Even on the loveliest June days, it’s important to come inside to escape the heat in air conditioned comfort, and tackle some of the tasks you’ve been postponing.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?