In these uncertain times, it’s natural to wish we could go out and about as we used to, when the biggest concern was traffic on the roads and crowded stores and restaurants. But, while we used to complain about our computers - and how dependent we’ve become on them - at times like this they keep us connected to friends, loved ones and business associates so we don’t always have to meet in person.
Online meetings, face-to-face
If you don’t have a complete estate plan, this is actually a great time to put one together or to update the one you have. We can meet virtually, just as businesses all over the world are doing. And we can do so without masks so we can see each other’s faces.
Or, if you do want to meet in person, we can just don our masks and observe social distancing guidelines, whether we meet on your patio or another outdoor space.
Do you have these documents? Are they up-to-date?
A good estate plan includes:
• A Will expressing your final wishes for personal items, etc., and perhaps a Trust.
• Medical and Financial Powers of Attorney to allow someone you appoint to speak for you regarding medical and financial issues.
• A Living Will specifying measures you do/do not want taken if you are incapacitated.
I’ll tell you the information you need to have and lead you through it step by step.
Let’s get started! Contact Janie Stover, Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparer (AZCLDP), at 520-240-6723.