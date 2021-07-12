The purpose of the probate process is to verify the contents and intentions of your Will.
When you put assets in a trust, however, the trust becomes a separate entity apart from your other assets. This trust entity is still intact at your death, so there is no need for probate court to decide what to do with those assets because you outlined your wishes in the trust.
What does the Trustee do?
Your successor Trustee, who takes over after your death, has the legal authority to easily transfer ownership of each asset in the trust to the beneficiary you named, at the time you specify.
For example, sometimes people want young beneficiaries - or those who aren’t good at managing money - to receive distributions of smaller amounts at specified intervals rather than a large lump sum.
Revocable and irrevocable trusts
You can amend a Revocable Living Trust at any time, adding or removing property to the trust or changing its beneficiaries and terms. You can also terminate it. An Irrevocable Trust cannot be changed.
You can be Trustee of your Revocable Living Trust. No separate record keeping is required as long as you are the grantor and Trustee.
Other advantages of trusts
• Trusts stay private, while probate is a public process.
• Your successor Trustee can manage the trust for you if you become incapacitated.
• Guardianship proceedings in court can be avoided in the event of a disability.
To discuss trusts and other elements of your estate plan, contact Janie Stover at 520-240-6723.