This is the season of gift giving for many people. Some say it’s become too commercialized, and that may be true. Still, at the core is the joy you feel giving someone a gift you know will make them happy.
It’s important not to forget about yourself in what can be a stressful season. Pause to enjoy the little things – lights on a tree or candles burning bright, a hot cup of coffee or cocoa or watching the wonder in a child’s eyes.
Give yourself peace of mind by doing one of the things on your life’s to-do list. If you haven’t finished your estate plan, doing that now will give you a big sense of relief. Or, if you have an estate plan, make sure it’s complete and updated.
A comprehensive estate plan generally includes a Last Will and Testament, Financial Power of Attorney, Health Care and Mental Health Care Power of Attorney, Living Will, HIPAA Authorization, Final Disposition Instructions and possibly a Living Trust Agreement.
If all this sounds daunting, remember that a professional, like an Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparer (AZCLDP), can walk you through it so you’ll know it’s done right.
Naming the people who will have your authority to make decisions for you if you cannot gives you control over the future. And, proper planning allows your estate to pass to your beneficiaries without a Probate proceeding.
