According to Merriam-Webster, people have been making New Year’s resolutions for over 300 years, and breaking them for just as long. Historians uncovered a 1671 diary with a January 2 entry of “Resolutions” followed by pledges for the year.
Habits are hard to change.
It’s difficult to change how we do things, especially procrastinating and avoiding something you don’t want to do or don’t feel comfortable doing.
So even though you’ve wanted to create your Will, Living Will and other documents that you know you should have, don’t resolve that 2023 will be the year to do it.
New Year’s resolutions just give you permission to stall for many months before you do something. And feel guilty the whole time.
Let an expert do the work for you.
Unlike exercising more or stopping smoking, someone with the expert knowledge can actually do your estate plan for you. Just answer their questions and let them get to work on it.
They’ll make sure you have all the documents you need for your estate plan, like medical and financial Powers of Attorney and Trusts, along with your Will and Living Will.
Arizonans are fortunate to have Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparers (AZCLDPs) with the training and certification to prepare your estate documents for you, completely and affordably.
