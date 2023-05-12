Author Stephanie Skeem was onto something when she said these words. When flowers burst into bloom this time of year, no description could possibly explain their beauty better than seeing them yourself.
Similarly, your actions demonstrate your love for the people in your life better than words could. Making sure they have the legal documents to take care of you and your estate is another loving gesture.
Give loved ones the tools they need.
If you became ill and could not speak for yourself, would your loved ones be able to carry out your wishes? Your Living Will makes your wishes clear to them and to the medical professionals caring for you.
Give loved ones the power to take action.
Courts, banks and other institutions won’t accept your loved ones’ word that you wanted them to act on your behalf. You need to draft official Powers of Attorney to show without question that you entrusted these people to make medical and financial decisions for you.
Show them where to find what they need.
Being able to find these vital documents when they need them is just as important as drafting them in the first place. Put them in a safe and accessible place and show loved ones the drawer or shelf or file that holds them.
Contact Janie Stover at 520- 240-6723 to put your estate plan together – including these documents, your Trust and Will – quickly, easily and affordably.
