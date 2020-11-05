It’s a shocking fact. The number of people with estate plans is going down, not up. According to a study by Caring.com, more people in 2017 reported having a Will or an estate plan than people report in 2020.
In 2017, 42% of Americans said they had a Will or other estate planning documents compared to just 32% having one or more documents in 2020.
Why the difference?
There’s no denying that 2020 has been a difficult year for many people. Between illnesses and job losses, many have had a lot on their plates and have pushed estate planning aside. If you’re one of them, it’s understandable, but it’s time to give yourself a big push in the right direction.
People give two reasons why.
The study found that most people gave one of two reasons for not having a Will or estate plan:
• It’s too expensive.
• It’s too confusing.
The truth is, 1) Estate planning isn’t expensive if you know the secret of using an Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparer (AZCLDP). You’re fortunate to live in Arizona, where the state has authorized specially trained professionals to save you money by preparing these documents for you; and 2) An AZCLDP will remove the confusion by leading you through the process step by step.
