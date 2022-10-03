We’ve talked about the benefits you get from having an estate plan. But have you thought about the benefits to your loved ones? A typical estate plan includes your Will, your advance directive or Living Will, your Financial Power of Attorney, your Medical Power of Attorney, and a Revocable or Irrevocable Trust.
All of these documents allow you to make your wishes known, to decide how you want to have things done medically or financially, should the need arise, and after your death.
Eliminate hard feelings and arguments.
Unfortunately, many families whose members previously got along well find themselves bickering over money and “things” after a loved one dies. Emotions are often fragile at these times, and people want to have something that will remind them of their loved one.
By having discussions with family members in advance, you may be surprised to learn that one would love to be given your antique silver tea set, or the guitar you loved to strum, just because they evoke fond memories. Problems arise when two loved ones cherish the same item, but you can straighten it all out in your Will or Trust.
Take difficult decisions off their shoulders.
You may have said many times you didn’t want to have extensive measures done to keep you alive, but when faced with that moment, it’s heart wrenching for them to carry out your wishes. With a Living Will, no one has to expend energy fighting for what you wanted.
Contact Janie Stover at 520-240-6723 to get started on your estate plan.
