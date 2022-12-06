At this busy time of year, the last thing you need is one more complicated task on your To Do list.
But imagine the relief you will feel ending the year knowing you have made progress on completing your estate plan. Fortunately, you can with this simple 1-2-3 process.
ONE: Gather your info
To begin your estate plan, make a list of people willing to serve as your:
• Executor or Successor Trustee, who will carry out the details of your Will or Trust and handle your estate, and a backup person in case your Executor or Trustee become unavailable
• Financial Power of Attorney, handling your finances on your behalf if you become unable to do so
• Medical Power of Attorney, making medical decisions on your behalf if you become unable to do so
Write their contact information next to their names.
TWO: Things to think about
A few things to think about and put in your notes:
• What types of lifesaving measures you do or do not want, should those decisions arise
• Specific assets you want certain heirs to receive
• How you want your estate distributed
THREE: Call in a professional
You are not expected to know all about estate planning. Arizonans are fortunate to have Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparers (AZCLDPs) with the training and certification to prepare your estate documents for you, completely and affordably.
Contact Janie Stover, AZCLDP, to put it all together: 520-240-6723.
