Everyone’s first thought when they hear the phrase “estate planning” is about the financial aspects of your life. But, in reality, it is much more than that.
You have the opportunity to design a plan that will protect you during your life and accomplish your objective of passing your assets on to your beneficiaries, while avoiding probate.
Step 1: Talk about it.
Consider having discussions with family members and/or friends about your plans. Be sure they are willing, and able, to act on your behalf.
Step 2: Gather information.
Identify your assets and decide what your objectives are. Do you want to make sure family heirlooms stay in the family? Are you interested in donating to a charity? Take time now to make these decisions, and write them down.
Step 3: Get expert help.
The last step is to implement your plan, but you don’t need to do it yourself. An estate planning expert, like an Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparer (AZCLDP), will identify all the pieces of your estate plan and pull it all together for you: Revocable Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Durable Financial Power of Attorney, Health Care Power of Attorney, Mental Health Care Power of Attorney, Living Will (end of life care), HIPAA Authorization, and Final Disposition Instructions.
