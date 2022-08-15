If you took the initiative to have your estate documents prepared, regardless of how long ago that was, you should be proud of yourself.
Less than half have a Will
A 2021 study conducted by caring.com found that only 46% of U.S. adults age 18 or older have a Will. Even fewer have other documents that make up an estate plan: Trusts, a Living Will, Financial Power of Attorney and Medical Power of Attorney.
Dust off and review
Estate planners recommend reviewing your Will and other documents every two to three years to see if they need to be updated, or after specific life events. For example:
• Adding a child to the family or children become adults
• Death of a spouse or other beneficiary or desire to make changes
• Add new assets and/or redistribute assets due to estrangements and reconciliations
• Desire or need to revoke a Trust
• Designated Powers of Attorney no longer valid or willing to serve
• New health diagnoses or change in conditions
• Marriage or divorce
Many times, you may not realize what changes you need or want to make until you review your documents.
For help revising or starting an estate plan, contact me at 520-240-6723.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone