DIY - Do It Yourself - has become a popular theme, a way to save money (sometimes) and give you a feeling of accomplishment. Some things make more sense to DIY than others, however.
Getting a little paint on the ceiling of a room few people see is probably not a big deal. But making a mistake on your estate documents - even a small error or oversight - could be a huge deal to you and those you care about.
You can find anything online, right?
It’s true, you can find just about anything online, including Wills and other estate documents. The problem is, unless you’re an expert, you don’t know how accurate anything you find may or may not be. And are you sure you have all the estate documents you need?
You don’t know what you don’t know.
Online forms can often be too generic and simplistic. They don’t fit every situation. So how do you know if the form you found is the best one for you?
Do you understand all the legal language? Is a handwritten Will legal? If you need to make changes to it later, is initialing the changes OK?
Can you copy a friend’s Will and just make changes where you need to? Is a Will completed in another state legal in Arizona?
Your estate documents are too important to DIY. Contact Janie Stover, Arizona Certified Legal Document Preparer, at 520-240-6723.