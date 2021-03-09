Many people think that, as far as estate planning goes, a Will is all they need. A Will is certainly a great start, but there are many other documents you might benefit from, including a Revocable Living Trust.
Those who have heard of a Revocable Living Trust think of it as a way to avoid having your Will go through probate court. And it is true that, with this trust, your estate will not be tied up in probate court. It also means that you, not a court, will decide how your estate is allocated.
But a Revocable Living Trust has additional benefits:
• You have a co-trustee or successor trustee to manage your assets during incapacity, and to take over if you resign or are unable to act.
• Protect property for your beneficiaries. If you want to give a gift to a minor, you can ensure the asset is protected and decide at what age they will receive the bequest. It can also help protect a bequest to a beneficiary if they have special needs or substance abuse.
• Ensures confidentiality. Unlike probate, which is a public process, the trust terms are not overseen by the Probate Court. The details in your trust are private and you decide who you want to share it with.
For preparation of these and other estate documents, contact Janie Stover, AZCLDP at Southern Arizona Wills and Trusts, 520-240-6723.