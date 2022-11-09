pick

Every year, the Green Valley News asks its readers to nominate and vote for their favorite businesses in a number of categories. The votes have been counted, and we have been informed that, once again, Southern Arizona Wills and Trusts is one of two finalists for Best Estate Planning.

Winners will be announced November 11, but in the meantime, I want to thank all of you who voted for us. It means so much to know you are reading our column and learning about what is involved in estate planning and why it is important.



