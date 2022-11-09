Every year, the Green Valley News asks its readers to nominate and vote for their favorite businesses in a number of categories. The votes have been counted, and we have been informed that, once again, Southern Arizona Wills and Trusts is one of two finalists for Best Estate Planning.
Winners will be announced November 11, but in the meantime, I want to thank all of you who voted for us. It means so much to know you are reading our column and learning about what is involved in estate planning and why it is important.
There’s still time in 2022.
Luckily, you still have more than a month to start preparations to put your estate plan together this year. Do you recall the documents that make up a solid estate plan? To refresh your memory, a good estate plan consists of:
• A Will specifying how you want your assets to be distributed
• A Financial Power of Attorney, which gives permission to the person you appoint to manage your finances for you if you become incapacitated.
• A Medical Power of Attorney, granting the representative you name the authority to make medical decisions on your behalf if you are unable to do so.
• A Revocable Trust (easy for you to change) to keep your Will from having to go through Probate Court.
Contact Janie Stover at 520-240-6723 to get started on your estate plan today.
