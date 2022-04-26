You depend on your vehicle to get you where you need to go, and without it, you feel stranded.
So customers ask us why the process can't be done differently. For example:
Why does it take so long to fix my car?
Experienced auto shops know how long each type of repair takes. However, there are situations beyond their control, like when ordering a part. We can’t control how long the mail or delivery services take. Sometimes, we find they’ve sent the wrong part, or it may have broken in transit and has to be reordered.
The auto industry, like other businesses, is experiencing supply shortages and delays from when production slowed down or stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Getting back to pre-pandemic speed will take some time. So please be patient when repairs take longer than expected.
Why can't technicians put my seat and mirrors back to their original positions?
Technicians have to adjust the seat and mirrors so they can drive your vehicle to assess the problem and to pull it into the garage for repair. They can't be expected to remember exactly where the seat and mirrors were positioned in each customer's vehicle.
When you have to readjust your seat and mirrors, consider it a sign that a technician drove your vehicle. In fact, you should be more concerned if your seat is where you left it.
If we can help you in any way, call us at Saguaro Automotive, 520-747-7500.
