Today’s vehicles are equipped with numerous warning indicators on the dashboard. They may seem mysterious, but here is what they mean.
Check engine Light. Your check engine light is on because the computer has detected a failure in the emissions system. The one thing you can check yourself is to make sure your gas cap is secured correctly. In most cases you can still drive your vehicle until you can get to an automotive repair center unless the light is flashing, in that case you'll need immediate assistance.
ABS or traction control light. This system helps you maintain control during emergency braking, and braking on wet roads. If this system fails, you will still be able to brake, but it will take longer to stop and you will not have as much control braking on wet roads.
Airbag light. If your airbag light is on, this is an alert that there is a failure in the system. This does not mean your airbag could deploy at any time. What it does mean is, it may not deploy when needed such as in a collision.
For questions about warning lights, or if we can help you in any way, contact us at 520-747-7500.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone