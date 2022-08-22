check

Today’s vehicles are equipped with numerous warning indicators on the dashboard. They may seem mysterious, but here is what they mean.

Check engine Light. Your check engine light is on because the computer has detected a failure in the emissions system. The one thing you can check yourself is to make sure your gas cap is secured correctly. In most cases you can still drive your vehicle until you can get to an automotive repair center unless the light is flashing, in that case you'll need immediate assistance.



