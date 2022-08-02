I’m often asked how much air to put in your tires. That can depend on the weather, like how hot or cold it is. (Did someone say HOT???)
Tire pressure changes with the seasons and load
In January’s column, I told you that your tire pressure tends to decrease with the lower temperatures. In hot weather, your tire pressure can increase 10-15 psi. That can create dangerous situations when you’re on the road. Overinflated tires are more stiff and could burst.
Look inside the driver’s door
Ignore the pressure that’s printed on the tire’s sidewall; that’s the maximum pressure the tire can carry. Instead, open the driver’s side door and look for a sticker with your recommended tire pressure. It’s normally placed under or near the VIN sticker.
Recommended tire inflation also depends on how full of a load you’re carrying, such as number of people and luggage, for example, and some cars’ stickers show different tire pressure for 1-2 and 3-5 people/suitcases etc.
Check tire pressure every week
With the heat so high here in Southern Arizona, it’s a good idea to check your tire pressure every week on a regular basis, and check it before you head out on a trip.
If we can help you with your tires or any auto issue, call Saguaro Automotive at 520-747-7500.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone