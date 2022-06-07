People often ask me what are the most important repairs that keep a car in good running order. I don’t hesitate to tell them it’s keeping up on their preventive maintenance.
Get an owner’s manual.
First, if you don’t have an owner’s manual for the car, get one that covers your car or truck’s make, model and year. You’ll find them online on manufacturer or dealer sites, on Amazon, sites like Ebay and others.
Look up maintenance schedules.
Manufacturers state how often you should have your tires rotated, the oil, oil filter, fuel filter and air filter changed, wheels aligned, battery tested and cleaned, and spark plugs replaced. Good mechanics should look up the manufacturer’s recommendations and advise you of any other things you should check at certain mileages.
Keep up on service.
Stay as close to the timing of the suggested maintenance as you can. It’s okay to drive your vehicle if you miss having service done at the appointed times, but get it done as soon as you can.
When you don’t change your oil, it turns into gel-like sludge and has trouble reaching all areas that should be oiled, resulting in poor performance or even damage to your engine. Missing rotating your tires and keeping your vehicle aligned can cause the tread to wear unevenly.
If we can help you keep up on your car’s preventive maintenance, call us at 520-747-7500.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone