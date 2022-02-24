If your vehicle purchase came with a warranty, or you bought one, it’s important to understand the type of warranty you have and what that means when you need to get work done.
Myth: “I have to go to the dealer to keep my warranty.”
Maybe you were led to believe that a dealer must perform covered repairs to keep your warranty “valid.” This is not true. Most repair shops, large or small, know how to deal with warranty companies and can do the repair for you. An exception could be if you buy an extended warranty, so read the fine print before signing.
See the dealer for recalls
To act on a recall notice you received, see a dealer. They already know about the recall and are authorized to make the necessary repairs without charging you. They may have the required parts, or they should know turnaround times for getting the parts and making the repair.
Ask about nationwide warranties
Find out if you have a nationwide warranty, which means you can use it anywhere you happen to be. So if you’re visiting, or here for part of the year, you don’t have to travel back to where you bought the warranty to get a covered repair done. Any reputable repair shop can work with the warranty company. If they tell you they can’t, go somewhere else.
If we can help you in any way, call us at Saguaro Automotive, 520-747-7500.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone