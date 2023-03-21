Is there a best time to take your vehicle to your auto shop for service? As you might imagine, Mondays are usually quite busy as people call frantically about situations that occurred over the weekend.
Right before major holidays, people rush to make sure their vehicles are road ready for travel.
But the overall best time to have your car serviced isn’t a day of the week or a certain month out of the year.
When you hear and see nothing
Not experiencing any knocks, pings, squealing or stalling? Great! Perfect time to see your mechanic.
Like a human’s health physical, it’s a good idea to get evaluated BEFORE you start seeing or hearing signs that something is wrong. Repairs are often easier and less expensive when the problem is just beginning, rather than when it’s been going on for a while.
Save money earlier, pay more later
Why is that? Well, when a problem isn’t too bad, it might be fixable instead of having to replace an expensive part. Also, it will often take less time to do an early repair, and time equates to lower labor costs.
You have greater flexibility
When you call for a vehicle ‘check up,’ and the shop can’t fit you in right away, you’re not in a panic. You can be their first appointment on their first available day. No sweat.
If we can do anything at all for you, call us at 520-747-7500.
