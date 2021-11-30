If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
No doubt you’ve experienced inconveniences, shortages and delays due to the supply chain problems recently. Every industry has been affected, from automotive repairs and gas to food and other groceries. With the holidays coming up, the problems are likely to get worse before they get better.
Be patient, be kind.
Please be patient with the folks you're doing business with. Most businesses are suffering from staffing shortages, supply shortages and unhappy clients. The people who are helping you chose to go to work, and should be treated with courtesy and respect. It isn’t their fault the business is short-handed and supplies are delayed.
Shop local businesses.
Instead of ordering online, where your purchases may be delayed, shop in our local stores. You can see colors up close, touch fabrics and check out all the details.
Your local businesses are here for you but we may need a little extra time to help you. Be patient while waiting for the personal service that local businesses provide.
Choose to be happy.
In spite of what we’ve all been through, we have reasons to be happy. We are finally getting out, going places, and enjoying family and friends.
Plan ahead.
If you’re buying gifts, shop early to avoid supply issues. If you’re traveling for Christmas or other holidays, make an appointment now to get your vehicle inspected or serviced. If we can help, call Sauguaro Automotive at 520-747-7500.
