Rotating tires on a vehicle is important for getting maximum mileage out of your tires. Changing your vehicle’s oil regularly helps it run more efficiently and protect the engine.
It used to be that manufacturers recommended rotating tires every 6,000-7,000 miles, which was also the recommended span for changing the vehicle’s oil. Easy to remember and easy to do.
Today, however, vehicle manuals state that if you use synthetic oil – which is usually the case – you can wait as long as 7,500 or more miles before changing your oil.
Two appointments? Forget it!
It’s confusing to have to remember all these numbers, plus you need to make two different service appointments to get them done. What tends to happen is that people get one service done and forget to come back for the other.
Avoid the number nightmare
A better solution is to make one appointment to have both your tires rotated and your oil changed. The mileage ranges given are estimates that ultimately depend on many factors, like the age of your car and how and where you drive. Far better to have one service done a bit earlier than not getting it done at all.
If we can help you in any way, call us at Saguaro Automotive, 520-747-7500.
