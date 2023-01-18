Winters here can get cold, and the weather can vary significantly throughout the day.
Be prepared for any weather
What this means is you need to be prepared for any type of weather condition in the winter. The secret is to check your vehicle regularly for:
• Tire pressure. Tires tend to lose pressure when the temperature drops, so check it more often during the winter months. Your manual and driver door panel will tell you the pressure your vehicle’s tires need. You can also find it online.
• Washer fluid. Pick up a new bottle when you see them and keep one in every vehicle. It’s one of the cheaper supplies, so don’t get caught without it.
• Windshield wiper condition. Wipers wear out gradually so you may not notice that they are worn until – uh oh! – your field of vision is streaky and smeared when you really need them.
• Engine oil. Requirements change for some vehicles in colder weather. Know your needs and keep an extra bottle on hand. Check oil monthly or when you check your tires.
Keep comfort items in the car
If you’re headed up north to enjoy some snow you know to pack warmer clothes. But it’s a good idea to keep a sweater or jacket, blankets and an umbrella in the trunk for everyone in the family just in case conditions change.
If we can help you in any way, call us at 520-747-7500.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone