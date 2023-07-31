Do you know the driving laws of all the states you’re traveling to or through this summer? For example:
In which states can you be stopped and ticketed just for not wearing a seat belt?
In some states, like Arizona and Nevada, you can only be ticketed for not wearing a seat belt if you are already stopped for another violation, like speeding. That’s called a secondary offense.
However, in California, New Mexico, Utah, Michigan and many other states, not wearing seat belts is considered a primary offense, meaning you can be stopped and ticketed if you or another front seat passenger, or any children, are not wearing seat belts or young children aren’t in safety seats. Check states here https://www.iihs.org/topics/seat-belts/seat-belt-law-table.
Are motorcycle operators required to wear helmets?
In AZ, only those under 18 must wear helmets. Other states’ requirements could be up to age 20 or even 25. Some states require proof of safety courses taken and/or having insurance. And many states require ALL motorcycle riders to wear helmets no matter what their age. Check states here https://www.iihs.org/topics/motorcycles/motorcycle-helmet-laws-table.
In what states is it illegal to turn right when stopped at a red light?
Trick question! It’s legal in all 50 states to turn right after stopping at a red light, unless a sign is posted prohibiting it.
If we can help you in any way, call us at 520-747-7500.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone