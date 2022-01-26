If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
One of the most common questions I’m asked, especially this time of year, is about tire pressure. How much air should you put in your tires?
Look inside the driver’s door
First, ignore the tire pressure that’s printed on the tire’s sidewall. That’s how much the manufacturer puts in when the tires are new.
Instead, open the driver’s side door and look for a sticker with your recommended tire pressure. It’s normally placed under or near the VIN sticker.
Tire pressure changes with the seasons and load
You may notice that your tire pressure tends to decrease with the lower temperatures so you might need to add some air. Recommended tire inflation also depends on how full of a load you’re carrying, such as number of people and luggage, for example, and some cars’ stickers show different tire pressure for 1-2 and 3-5 people/suitcases etc.
Don’t wait for tire pressure warning system
If your car has a tire pressure warning system (TPWS) – where a dashboard light indicates a decrease in tire pressure – this is to alert you if you lose tire pressure while you’re driving, not a maintenance reminder. As a rule, check your tire pressure monthly and compare it to your driver door’s sticker.
If we can help you with your tires or any auto issue, call Saguaro Automotive at 520-747-7500.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone