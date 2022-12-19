Whether you’re headed out of town or across town for the holidays, don’t go until you make sure your vehicle is ready for the trip.
Check fluid levels
Make sure you don’t break down while traveling by checking fluids like:
• Engine oil - lubricates engine and prevents overheating; check your manual for the type of oil you need
• Transmission fluid - lubricates the transmission; should be a reddish color
• Power steering fluid - keeps steering turning smoothly
• Brake fluid – creates hydraulic pressure to slow down and stop
• Antifreeze - also called engine coolant, it cools the engine by absorbing excess heat and toxic byproducts
• Windshield washer fluid - cleans windshield so you see clearly
When and how often to check
Often, drivers don’t realize fluids are low until they’re in a crisis situation. Checking fluids regularly - say, with every oil change, or twice a year - ensures they will do their job when you need them most.
Although you can check these yourself, professionals know what to look for when checking each of these essential fluids. Along with their levels, they look at the color and test consistency as well.
When renting a car
If your travel plans include renting a car, check its tire tread (see November’s column) before accepting the vehicle. Inspect the windshield washer fluid, too, so you’ll be able to see where you’re going.
If we can help you in any way, call us at 520-747-7500.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone