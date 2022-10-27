smile

We’ve all been through so much in the past year, with shortages and supply chain delays affecting every part of our lives. Unfortunately, supply chain shortages and delays are still a problem for businesses.

Be patient, be kind



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?