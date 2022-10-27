We’ve all been through so much in the past year, with shortages and supply chain delays affecting every part of our lives. Unfortunately, supply chain shortages and delays are still a problem for businesses.
Be patient, be kind
Please be patient with the folks you do business with. Most are still experiencing supply chain delays, and judging from all the “Help Wanted” signs you see, many still have staffing shortages, too.
You can make someone’s day
We understand that delays impact your life and lead to frustration, but it isn’t the fault of the hard-working people who come to work every day and do their jobs for you. While customers are sometimes unkind and impatient, you can be the one who makes the difference in someone’s day just by being patient, understanding and kind.
Shop local businesses
One thing we all can do is support our community by shopping at local businesses. When you shop locally, you can see and touch what you are buying, and get advice from knowledgeable professionals.
Your local businesses are here for you, but they need and appreciate your patience.
If we can help you with anything at all, call us at 520-747-7500.
