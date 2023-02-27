It’s a myth that red vehicles are pulled over more or get more tickets. That honor goes to white cars and trucks, but not because their drivers are more reckless. White is the most popular vehicle color, so there are more white vehicles on the road.
The #1 reason for being pulled over
The top reason drivers get pulled over – regardless of the color of their vehicle – is for speeding.
Headlights or tail lights out
Another common reason to be stopped is for a broken headlight. In most states – including Arizona – it’s illegal to drive with just one working headlight. If you’re lucky, you might receive a warning, but you could be issued a ticket. The same goes for tail lights.
Confusion causes accidents
Driving with one working headlight makes it difficult for other vehicles to know whether a car, truck or motorcycle is approaching. But, if you cause an accident because a light was out, you could be ticketed.
Arizona law states that vehicles must have two working headlights in use from sunset to sunrise and in inclement weather.
Have your vehicle checked out regularly
For lights, it helps to have a buddy turn them on and off while you check that all are working, including turn signals. Or make an appointment with an auto repair shop to check your lights, turn signals, brakes, fluids and more.
