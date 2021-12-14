If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
With a new year approaching, it’s natural to want to change up parts of our lives. One of the most common is to organize our space, but doing that can be overwhelming. Here are tips for breaking the job into manageable pieces:
Tackle one small area
Focus on one small area of a room at a time and ignore the rest. Decide what to keep and what to give or throw away. Then sweep and dust just that area, moving things as you need to. Rearrange furniture and accessories to give you the most functionality.
Not sure what will work best? Try one arrangement and see how it works for you, then change it again if you want to. Give every catch-all bin and basket its own purpose so cleaning up and finding things from now on will be a breeze.
Work to music
Crank up your favorite tunes or stay mellow with soothing jazz – have fun while you work! Dancing and singing are always allowed and help the time go quickly and, somehow, the decisions are easier to make.
Set a timer
Doing too much at one time turns the task into never-ending drudgery. Give yourself just 30 minutes so you’re motivated to make decisions and have an end in sight. When the timer dings, you’re done for the day! Tomorrow is another day to tackle another small area.
For help getting organized, contact RSVP’s Residential Services Team for a free consultation at 520-979-4307.
